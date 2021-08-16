Hackers Hold T-Mobile Ransom After ‘Huge Data Breach’ Impacting 100 Million Customers

PA Images

T-Mobile says it is investigating claims that hackers have stolen a huge trove of user data, following allegations that information was being sold for thousands of pounds on the black market.

An alleged hacker claimed to have access to the personal data of more than 100 million customers, with data available in batches to buyers willing to pay in Bitcoin.

Advert 10

PA Images

The breach, which is said to affect T-Mobile USA customers, has reportedly seen private information including social security numbers, phone numbers and addresses sold to private bidders, with the hackers also offering the social security numbers and driver’s licence information of 30 million users to clients willing to pay 6 Bitcoin – around $270,000 – for the data via an underground forum.

According to the VICE, the hacker claimed to have ‘T-Mobile USA. Full customer info’ available for sale, although the source of the information was not made public on the forum.

PA Images

Advert 10

The telecommunications company – one of the largest in the US – is reportedly investigating the claims, however the hacker told VICE that while they believe the company may have ‘already found out’ after they ‘lost access to the backdoored servers’, they have retained access to the database, claiming that it is ‘backed up in multiple places’.

In a statement provided to VICE, T-Mobile refused to comment on the scale of the apparent breach but confirmed, ‘We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time.’