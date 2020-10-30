Hackers Stole $2.3 Million In Trump Re-Election Funds PA Images

The Trump campaign has been the victim of a number of hacks in recent weeks, and now the Wisconsin Republican Party has been targeted and successfully stolen from.

Phishing emails are usually pretty easy to spot, but it seems that hackers who were familiar with ‘state party operations’ managed to get millions from the Wisconsin Republican Party.

The hackers sent invoices that replicated those sent by the Wisconsin Republican Party to convince members to send them money. The result of this scheme was $2.3 million of campaign funding being stolen.

The Wisconsin GOP chairman Andrew Hitt has detailed what happened:

Cybercriminals, using a sophisticated phishing attack, stole funds intended for the re-election of President Trump, altered invoices and committed wire fraud. These criminals exhibited a level of familiarity with state party operations at the end of the campaign to commit this crime.

The organisation went on to contact the FBI the day after it noticed the cyberattack and it seems that people who have been impacted by this scheme have been notified. After an investigation, it has been claimed that no data was taken from those who fell victim to the scheme, ABC News reports.

Going forward, Hitt claimed the party would still be supporting Trump’s re-election campaign at ‘full capacity.’ With that said, some supporters may not have the funds to pledge support once more and equally, others may begin to distrust the invoices they receive.

The re-election campaign for Donald Trump has been plagued by hacks, whether they have been for financial gain or just attempts to expose alleged information about the president.

How the campaign will respond to these attempts remains to be seen, but it is evident that cybercriminals are managing to exploit the IT systems of the Republican party frequently and this will need addressing.