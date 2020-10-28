Harley-Davidson Reveals Its First-Ever E-Bicycle

Harley-Davidson

It’s known for its heavyweight motorcycles, but it turns out even Harley-Davidson can’t escape the electric buzz.

Now, the legendary motorcycle maker has revealed its brand-new ebike brand, with plans for the company to launch its first line of electric bike products early next year.

Serial 1 Cycle is a new brand dedicated to electric bicycles, and it started out as a project in Harley-Davidson’s product development center. The name is a nod to the company’s first-ever motorcycle, dubbed the Serial Number One, which debuted all the way back in 1903, and was essentially a bicycle fitted with a petrol motor.

After 100 long years the Serial is getting an update for the 21st century, and it looks pretty great. The vintage-look eBike has the same overall look as the original – complete with white tires and brown leather saddle – but comes with a more compact electric motor in place of the petrol-guzzling engine found on the earlier version.

The bikes have been in the works at Harley-Davidson for a while now, with the company teasing concept designs for electric bicycles last year. It reportedly plans to invest $150-$180 million in electric vehicle development over the next two years.

Unfortunately, there’s not much other information available about the new eBike, but the Serial 1 Cycle website currently has a countdown to an announcement scheduled for November 16.

So why is a company known for deafening passersby with their engines moving towards toning down the decibels?

According to TechCrunch, the move is set to take advantage of a booming eBike industry, fuelled by a demand for alternative options to public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the global eBicycle market was worth an estimate $15 billion, and with that figure set to only increase, it’s not surprising that Harley-Davidson wants a piece of the pie.

In a statement announcing the new line, the company said:

The decision was made to structure the eBicycle business into a new entity that could focus exclusively on delivering an optimal eBicycle product and experience, Serial 1’s eBicycles will allow anyone to ride farther, faster, and with less effort, making an eBicycle the perfect solution for urban commuting and recreational riding

The first line of Serial 1 Cycle eBikes are set to launch in March 2021.

