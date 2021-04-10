Hasbro’s New $700 Optimus Prime Toy Can Finally Transform By Itself

Hasbro

You can finally buy an Optimus Prime toy that transforms by itself, but it’ll set you back an eye-watering $700.

Transformers fans have been faced with the time-consuming burden of transforming the toys themselves in recent years, manually moving the parts until a truck becomes a robot, for example, but this will no longer be an issue.

Hasbro, the creators of the popular toys, has fixed the problem and successfully made its own 19=inch auto-converting robot. Huzzah!

The description for the new Transformers toy reads:

Introducing an industry first Auto-Converting, Interactive, Programmable, Voice Activated, Mobile Controlled – Optimus Prime Robot. In collaboration with Hasbro – Robosen brings your favorite TRANSFORMERS hero, Optimus Prime, to life with a fully immersive experience through voice activated actions, mobile app controls, and endless hours of creative and fun ways to program Optimus Prime to walk, punch, blast, drive, and convert at the swipe of your finger, or command of your voice! The world has never seen an easier way to convert, and roll out!

I mean, is there anything this robot can’t do?

Hasbro

If that wasn’t enough to tickle your pickle, the bot boasts 80 different sound effects, has 25 different voice activating demands and is made up of more than 5,000 components, 60 microchips and 27 servo motors. It also comes equipped with its own battle axe and blaster, of course.

As it stands, its release date is set for October, but it’s already available to pre-order here.