Haynes Ceases Production Of New Printed Repair Manuals
In sad news for car repair enthusiasts everywhere, legendary auto-repair guide company Haynes has announced it’s no longer going to produce new printed manuals.
For more 50 years, Haynes has been the go-to publisher for anyone who spends their spare time tinkering around in their garage. But almost two years on from the death of its founder, John Haynes, the company has taken the tough – but probably inevitable – step to go digital, announcing that all newly published guides will be online-only.
It’s a sad moment, but it’s not the end of the world either. The company reassured customers that its giant back catalogue will remain in print going forward, and given that most Haynes users probably lean towards restoring and repairing older models anyway, good old-fashioned hard copies of the manuals still have some life in them yet.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Haynes wrote:
Embracing John Haynes’ philosophy, we are currently in the process of creating a new automative maintenance and repair product… this will provide you, our loyal enthusiasts, with more choice than ever before
Far from being the end of the road, we are ensuring Haynes will carry on well into the 21st century.
With many manufacturers nowadays including instruction manuals within their vehicles’ own software, leafing through a guide is becoming a bit redundant for new models, so this shift was always likely to happen sooner rather than later.
The company claims 95% of its back issues will also be available on its digital archive, a 40% increase on those that are currently still in print. That’s a pretty big jump, although its not clear whether the online library will offer full manuals or more abridged versions.
While Haynes manuals will still live on, both on our shelves and through new digital copies, it’s hard not to see this as the end of an era.
