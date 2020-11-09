unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Head Of NASA Set To Leave Role After Trump Election Defeat

by : Daniel Richardson on : 09 Nov 2020 17:58
Head Of NASA Set To Leave Role After Trump Election DefeatHead Of NASA Set To Leave Role After Trump Election DefeatPA Images/NASA

The head of NASA has left his position after two years, citing the result of the election and who would work best with the new US president.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will leave his position when Joe Biden takes office. Bridenstine had spent just two years in the position after previously serving as a Republican representative for Oklahoma.

Advert

During his time with the agency, Bridenstine oversaw plans to return astronauts to the moon as well as managing some unique achievements. This weekend the agency will mark another milestone by sending the first operational crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Hannah Smith

Speaking to Aviation Week, Bridenstine explained the situation:

The right question here is ‘What’s in the best interest of NASA as an agency, and what’s in the best interest of America’s exploration program?

For that, what you need is somebody who has a close relationship with the president of the United States,” he added, noting that some key figures would need to be ‘trusted by the administration.’

Advert
NASA/PA Images

Bridenstine went on to note that he would not be the right person for this role with the new government and concluded:

This has been the greatest experience of my life by far, and I’m so grateful for it, but I am under no illusions. There are a lot of people that can do great work as the NASA administrator

The NASA Administrator has yet to decide what to do next in his already impressive career. Moving forward it will be interesting to see who takes up the position and whether the priorities of the agency will take on a new direction.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat
News

Joe Biden Has Already Replaced Trump’s MAGA Slogan With His Own Hat

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House
Animals

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Will Be The First Rescue Dog To Live In The White House

Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory Speech Was The First Ever To Acknowledge Trans People
News

Joe Biden’s Presidential Victory Speech Was The First Ever To Acknowledge Trans People

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won
News

US Election 2020: New York City Screamed With Joy When Joe Biden Won

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Technology, Donald Trump, NASA, Now, Tech

 