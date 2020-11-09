Head Of NASA Set To Leave Role After Trump Election Defeat
The head of NASA has left his position after two years, citing the result of the election and who would work best with the new US president.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will leave his position when Joe Biden takes office. Bridenstine had spent just two years in the position after previously serving as a Republican representative for Oklahoma.
During his time with the agency, Bridenstine oversaw plans to return astronauts to the moon as well as managing some unique achievements. This weekend the agency will mark another milestone by sending the first operational crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Speaking to Aviation Week, Bridenstine explained the situation:
The right question here is ‘What’s in the best interest of NASA as an agency, and what’s in the best interest of America’s exploration program?
For that, what you need is somebody who has a close relationship with the president of the United States,” he added, noting that some key figures would need to be ‘trusted by the administration.’
Bridenstine went on to note that he would not be the right person for this role with the new government and concluded:
This has been the greatest experience of my life by far, and I’m so grateful for it, but I am under no illusions. There are a lot of people that can do great work as the NASA administrator
The NASA Administrator has yet to decide what to do next in his already impressive career. Moving forward it will be interesting to see who takes up the position and whether the priorities of the agency will take on a new direction.
