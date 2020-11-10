‘Hell’ Planet With Oceans Of Lava And Rock Rain Discovered By Scientists

Hell Planet NASA

A world full of lava and rock rain sounds pretty frightening unless you’re a huge fan of the Doom games, but scientists have now discovered a planet that fits such a hellish description.

The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society has published its findings on an Earth-like planet that has the appearance of a kind of hell. The planet known as K2-141b was found by the Spitzer Space Telescope, and it certainly has an interesting climate.

K2-141b orbits closely around its sun and, as a result, the majority of the surface is made up of volcanic magma. Similar to Mercury, the planet does not rotate on an axis and so it has one side that is a freezing -200°C, while the other side that faces its star is 3,000°C.

While two-thirds of an exoplanet being constantly scorched by a 3,000°C star doesn’t sound too similar to Earth, the weather cycle of the planet is hypothesised to have similarities.

The rock vapour in the atmosphere undergoes such heat that it precipitates, mirroring the water cycle familiar to inhabitants of Earth. Replicating the water cycle, sodium, silicon monoxide, and silicon dioxide evaporates, like water, on the incredibly hot part of the planet. This mineral vapour is then swept by supersonic winds to the cold part of the planet where it hardens into rocks and falls from the sky into magma oceans. These magma currents then return to the hotter part of the planet where the process begins again.

Much like early Earth, the planet is currently volcanic, but it is suspected that K2-141b is not stable and its mineral composition may change in the future. To further investigate the planet and it’s proposed whether cycle, scientists will now use the James Webb Space Telescope, which launches in 2021.

It will be fascinating to find out more about this volcanic planet and its unique weather cycle. However, scientists will hope to get insight soon as the planet seems to be going through vast change.