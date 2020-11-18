Here’s How To Get A PlayStation 5 From Amazon Tomorrow

Amazon/Sony

The PlayStation 5 launches in the UK and the rest of Europe tomorrow, and plenty of people who have missed out on a pre-order will be keen to get their hands on a console. Amazon is offering this opportunity, but it’s unlikely that the PS5 will be listed for long.

As soon as pre-orders went up for the PlayStation 5, it was clear there was a huge demand for the console and its innovative technology. After selling out almost immediately, many have hoped that they can buy the new system on the day of release, and Amazon will be releasing more consoles from 12pm on November 19. Safe to say those who are keen to get the console should probably have an Amazon tab open when the clock strikes 12.

Part of the email sent to customers read:

We will make every effort to deliver all orders as soon as possible. If you order, we will email you with an estimated delivery date. However, this may be subject to change.

Naturally, many will hope that using Amazon Prime will mean a speedy delivery, but with such huge demand there may be some delays, and the company is establishing this possibility with its customers.

Despite the possibility of slower-than-usual shipping, there will likely be thousands of orders for the highly anticipated console tomorrow.