Here's How You Can See Jupiter And Saturn's Conjunction Tonight

While it may be the shortest day of the year today, there is still entertainment to stay up late for. Jupiter and Saturn will experience a conjunction tonight, and it will be a sight that hasn’t been in the night sky for almost 400 years.

The ‘Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn has the two gaseous planets seemingly come together in the night sky. Previously, the astronomical event has been connected to the birth of Christ and the collapse of civilisation. With that in mind, it might be worth watching out for. Particularly, after the events of 2020.

Jupiter Saturn conjunction

Those who are keen to see this significant event need to look south-west of London on December 21 at 17:00 GMT. Equally, others will need to look 15 degrees above the south-west horizon between 16:30 and 18:00 GMT. Of course, seeing the impressive conjunction will require clear skies this evening.

The conjunction of the planets actually happens every twenty years. However, this usually happens in the day and therefore it is not visible. The planets are not actually crossing each other, instead, they are simply crossing paths on their respective orbits and offering keen telescope users to do something that has never been done before.

Telescope users will be the first to witness the conjunction through an apparatus and Matthew Bate, a professor of theoretical astrophysics at Exeter University, explained to The Guardian the significance of this:

If you have an ordinary, relatively small telescope, you should be able to see Jupiter and Saturn at the same time through the eyepiece. The cool thing is that Galileo first observed Jupiter and Saturn in 1610, which is 13 years before the last really close conjunction. But there is no record of anyone observing the 1623 conjunction through a telescope.

Hubble's Crisp New Image of Jupiter and Europa

Interestingly, the conjunction would have happened close to the sun in 1623 and could have blinded telescope users. As a result, telescope users will likely be the first to witness the event through the device.

Those who use a telescope may be able to see up to four of Jupiter’s satellites as well as Saturn’s rings. Whether you are using a telescope or just the naked eye, this conjunction looks set to be a historic event that is worth seeing.

Let’s just hope that this great conjunction marks an improvement in the fortunes of 2020, rather than the end of days, which oddly seems apt.