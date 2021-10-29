Hilariously Random Item Spotted On Mark Zuckerberg’s Shelf During Facebook Rebrand Announcement

@anferno/Twitter/Alamy

After recently announcing the rebranding of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has continued to cause a stir online thanks to an unusual object spotted on his bookshelf.

The social media giant’s new name was announced at Facebook’s Connect conference, around one week after speculation first began that Zuckerberg was planning such a rebranding.

Advert 10

The company, which operates a number of the world’s most popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has now changed its named to Meta.

However, while the new name sparked controversy online, with the internet taking to Twitter to share hilarious memes, other users have been quick to point out the strange item located on Zuckerberg’s bookshelf in a video he made to explain the name change on Thursday, October 28.

Alamy

A man after my own heart, Zuckerberg likes to keep his sauces within reach, for the media magnate has been spotted with a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce behind his seat, NBC Chicago reports.

Advert 10

While the name change of the company may have proven unpopular, Zuckerberg’s choice of sauce and his preferred location in which to store it has thrilled the internet, with users taking to Twitter to debate the condiment and its prominent placement. One wrote: ‘Zuck is just like us! Sauce on the living room shelf!’

Another commented:

Zuck has a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s on the bookshelf as he announces Facebook’s rebrand to Meta. If this isn’t proof we are in a simulation idk what is.

A third said: ‘That’s not where humans keep the sweet baby rays, Mark.’

Advert 10

Zuckerberg may not have fully redeemed himself against the decision to rebrand Facebook, but his choice of bookend has done well to take away from the sarcastic flurry of memes.

Advert 10