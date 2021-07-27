Hitler’s Rocket Scientist Predicted A Man Named Elon Would Rule Mars

PA Images

Elon Musk is a major advocate for travelling to Mars. It turns out, it may have been written in the stars all along… with a prediction from Adolf Hitler’s rocket scientist.

Located just 140 million miles from Earth, Musk sees Mars as a necessity for mankind. ‘It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars,’ he wrote on SpaceX’s website.

Once the realm of science fiction, Musk, NASA and even Jeff Bezos are turning their heads to the Red Planet. Plans are in place for humans to land on Mars by 2024.

Back in December last year, the Tesla CEO tweeted: ‘Destiny, destiny. No escaping that for me,’ a popular line from Gene Wilder’s Young Frankenstein. ‘Speaking about destiny, did you know that Von Braun’s 1953 book Mars Project, referenced a person named Elon that would bring humans to Mars? Pretty nuts,’ one user replied.

Project Mars: A Technical Tale was written by Wernher von Braun, a German-born American aerospace engineer and space architect who earlier worked in Nazi Germany’s rocket development program. He once described Hitler as ‘a pompous fool with a Charlie Chaplin moustache’ and ‘a godless man who thought himself the only god.’

‘There isn’t much evidence that he joined voluntarily or shared the racist, anti-Semitic ideology of the party, but he ascended rapidly in the Third Reich and became quite loyal to Hitler’s government,’ Dr. Michael Neufeld explained in an interview with the National World War Two Museum.

‘The Martian government was directed by 10 men, the leader of whom was elected by universal suffrage for five years and entitled ‘Elon.’ Two houses of Parliament enacted the laws to be administered by the Elon and his cabinet,’ the translated excerpt reads.

Musk regularly tweets and discusses his ambitions to go to Mars. ‘If we make life multi-planetary, there may come a day when some plants and animals die out on Earth but are still alive on Mars,’ he wrote earlier this year.

In April, after launching his Crew-2 mission into orbit, he also said it was vital to establish a permanent human residence on the Red Planet. ‘We don’t want to be one of those single planet species, we want to be a multi-planet species,’ he said, as per CNBC.

‘It’s been now almost half a century since humans were last on the moon. That’s too long, we need to get back there and have a permanent base on the moon – again, like a big permanently occupied base on the moon. And then build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilisation, a multi-planet species,’ Musk added.