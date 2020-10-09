How To Delete Your Netflix Viewing History And Fix Your Viewing Recommendations

Netflix History Delete Netflix/PA Images

For those who don’t want their guilty pleasure show ruining their Netflix recommendations, we’ve got the ultimate guide on how to remove your Netflix watch history and keep those recommendations on point for your interests.

Whether it’s a guilty pleasure, something a little more risqué, or if you just share an account with someone else, everyone has a reason to hide at least some their Netflix history from other people’s eyes.

Advert

With this handy guide, you can quickly – and easily – delete watched shows from your history and no one will be any the wiser.

It’s worth noting you’ll need to do this in a browser, on PC or mobile – just not through the Netflix app.

Clear Netflix History UNILAD

Step 1 – Load up Netflix in a browser, move the cursor over to the top right-hand corner where the profile options are. Click once to open the options and then click on ‘Account’.

Advert

Step 2 – Scroll down the page until you reach ‘Profile & Parental Controls’ and click on the down arrow next to the account of which you’d like to delete the history.

Step 3 – Scroll down to ‘Viewing activity’ and click ‘View’.

Clear Netflix History UNILAD

Step 4 – Delete any shows you’d like to be kept secret using the button that looks like a stop sign to the right side of each entry.

Advert

Clear Netflix History UNILAD

Step 5 – Repeat as necessary until your history is clean.

Netflix also announced that it will be testing a feature that allows users to remove that annoying ‘still watching?’ popup that makes everyone feel guilty during box set binges.

The news will come as a welcome surprise to many who have been irked by the feature over the years. Testing will be phased across territories to gauge the level of interest, but it’s hard to imagine this won’t be one of the most loved moves from Netflix – it just needs to keep The US Office on its books and everyone will be sweet.

Advert