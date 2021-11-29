unilad
Advert

How Work Robots Are Decreasing The Gender Pay Gap

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 29 Nov 2021 17:25
How Work Robots Are Decreasing The Gender Pay GapAlamy

Work robots are helping decrease the pay gap between men and women.

A US study looked at 741 regions that use industrial robots to figure out the effects such developments in technology have had on the gender pay gap, and also the impact that robots have had on people making decisions about starting a family.

Advert

The research even reportedly discovered that there was also a ‘significant statistical decline in gender inequity in income’ as a result of robots being used.

Robots Help Gender Pay Gap - Alamy Alamy

According to the study, which was published in the Journal of Human Resources, the gender income gap was decreased by 4.2% and the workforce participation gender gap by 2.1%, with the addition of 1.9 robots per 1,000 workers, Metro reports.

However, in the US, in part-time and full time roles, women only tend to earn 84% of what men earn.

Advert

Basically, the gender pay gap is decreasing because the work robots are mostly taking men’s jobs.

Researchers also discovered that the robots impacted worker’s decisions around settling down and starting a family.

Robots Helping Gender Pay Gap - Alamy Alamy

In relation to births had outside of marriage, there was an increase of 15%, compared to a decrease of 12% for babies born in wedlock.

Advert

Moreover, a higher use of robots caused marriage rates to reduce by 1%, and an increase in divorce by 9%. However, the likelihood of couples moving in together despite not being married increased by 10%.

Dr Osea Giuntella, assistant Economics professor from the University of Pittsburgh, said:

There has been an intense debate on the effects of robotics and automation on labour market outcomes, but we still know little about how these structural economic changes are reshaping key life-course choices.

Our study shows the exposure to robots’ competition affected the relative labour market opportunities of men and women.

Male income fell at a substantially higher rate than female income, decreasing the gender income gap. Moreover, robot exposure has increased female labour force participation significantly while leaving the labour force participation of men unchanged.

Robots Helping Gender Pay Gap - Alamy Alamy
Advert

From the results of the study, Dr Giuntella deducted that the use of robots ‘affected men’s marriageability and women’s willingness to long-term commitments with a decline in marriages and marital fertility’.

He concluded that the ‘more recent wave of technological changes, particularly in the development of robotics and automation’ may not have a direct affect on the labour market, but ‘might disrupt’ fertility and family choices, by ‘changing employment opportunities for both men and women’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

University Students Rally To Kick Out Kyle Rittenhouse After Murder Acquittal
News

University Students Rally To Kick Out Kyle Rittenhouse After Murder Acquittal

Jailed Insulate Britain Protester On 13 Day Hunger Strike Moved To Hospital Wing
News

Jailed Insulate Britain Protester On 13 Day Hunger Strike Moved To Hospital Wing

Omicron: How The Symptoms Of New Variant Differ From Other Strains
News

Omicron: How The Symptoms Of New Variant Differ From Other Strains

Miley Cyrus Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary Of The Infamous Bong Video Which Outraged Fans
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Celebrates 11-Year Anniversary Of The Infamous Bong Video Which Outraged Fans

Topics: Technology, robots, US

Credits

Metro

  1. Metro

    Workplace robots close the gender pay gap because they mostly take men’s jobs

 