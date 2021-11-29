How Work Robots Are Decreasing The Gender Pay Gap

There has been an intense debate on the effects of robotics and automation on labour market outcomes, but we still know little about how these structural economic changes are reshaping key life-course choices.

Our study shows the exposure to robots’ competition affected the relative labour market opportunities of men and women.

Male income fell at a substantially higher rate than female income, decreasing the gender income gap. Moreover, robot exposure has increased female labour force participation significantly while leaving the labour force participation of men unchanged.