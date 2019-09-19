Huawei Announces Mate 30 And Mate 30 Pro Smartphones

PA

Huawei has announced its next-generation of smartphones, just four months after Trump banned Huawei devices in the US with a national security order.

The 6.5-inch Mate 30 Pro has a screen that curves around the edges, with the surprisingly bigger 6.6-inch regular Mate 30 has a standard flat display. Because of these changes, Huawei has ditched the physical volume buttons on the side of the device and will use a touch-sensitive solution.

The biggest difference for these phones compared to the Mate 20 series released last year is the circular camera cutout on the back with four sensors on the back. Standard Mate 30 devices come with a main 40-megapixel camera, an ultra wide-angle 16-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a “laser focus” sensor. What’s different about the Pro is the addition of a 3D depth sensor replacing the “laser sensor” as well as the ultra-wide angle being upgraded to 40-megapixels.

Say goodbye to physical keys, with #HuaweiMate30 Pro's side touch design. Tap the Invisible Virtual Keys for dual side control. #RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/OKzDrD1Ucm — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 19, 2019

As well as being able to capture seriously impressive pictures, it’s also great at capturing video. It supports 4K at 60fps capture and they impressively displayed on stage the Mate 30 Pro’s ability to record ultra slow motion at 7680 fps. A video showed a hummingbird mid-flight with its wings visible despite the fast speed that they were moving. There’s also the addition of 4k time-lapses, low-light capture and real-time Bokeh video.

Battery sizes are different in the two phones, with the Mate 30 Pro having a larger 4,500mAh battery, in comparison to the 4,200mAh battery in the Mate 30. Huawei has doubled the speed of its reverse wireless charging, with both models supporting fast 40W wired charging and 27W wireless charging.

Both models have got the company’s all-new Kirin 990 chip, which Huawei says offers a speed increase and has a built-in 5G modem. The new chip offers better CPU and GPU performance compared to the previous model.

The Mate 30 series will support face unlock and have an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the smartphone.

The biggest talking point surrounding these phones is that the phones won’t have Google’s apps and services loaded onto them. While the hardware is seriously impressive, it remains to be seen whether people will buy the phone without Google Maps and YouTube pre-loaded onto it.

EMUI 10 is the software that the Mate 30 series will run off, based off from Android 10. Some of the features for this include a built-in dark mode and gesture control in the phone’s notch.

The Mate 30 Pro is available to buy in six colours; silver, green, purple, black, and two vegan leather options of green and orange. There’s also a special Porsche edition of the device that will be available in red and black.

A release date for the phones has been unconfirmed and the prices have only been announced in Euros so far. It’s unclear whether the phone will definitely be released in the UK or US, but it’s likely to go on sale in China first.

Prices for the Huawei Mate 30 start at €799, with the Pro edition costing at least €1099. For a 5G edition of the phone, it’ll cost an extra €100.