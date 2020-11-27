Huawei’s Founder Ren Zhengfei Says American Politicians Wants To Kill The Company

PA

Huawei has become involved with Chinese relations with the US because of its government funding. This has led to tighter regulation by the US, and Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has had some strong words after selling the Honor division of the company.

Honor smartphones are some of the leading products of the Huawei group, but after trade bans, the section of the company has been sold and will soon be renamed Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology. The founder of Huawei gave an emotional farewell to his employees at Honor and also detailed the circumstances that have led to the selling.

According to Reuters, in a company-wide statement Zhengfei explained:

Wave after wave of severe U.S. sanctions against Huawei has led us to finally understand, certain American politicians want to kill us, not just correct us.

The founder went on to express his hope that the employees of Honor become Huawei’s competition in the future and explained that the sale has come about to keep employees in work. Zhengfei noted, ‘We don’t have to drag innocent people into the water just because we suffer.’

In recent years tensions between the US and China have increased, and it seems the phone company backed by the Chinese government has suffered as a result. Going forward, it is unclear whether the United States will ease trade sanctions after the transition of power, but it seems that Huawei can not ride out the storm at full capacity.

Phone manufacturers are increasing production in anticipation for a gap in the market emerging as Huawei declines in popularity. This seems to be a reasonable assertion by the competition as Huawei’s share of the phone market is expected to fall to 4% by the end of the year.

Whether Huawei will bounce back, or become more popular enough to sustain itself in regions outside of the US, remains to be seen.

