Humans Might Be Better Off With A Third Thumb, Experiment Suggests

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 May 2021 18:04
Research has shown that humans might be better off with a third thumb.

This wasn’t any Frankenstein-esque research, you’ll be pleased to know – the experiment conducted by University College London (UCL) was conducted using a robotic, prosthetic thumb.

With the extra thumb, the UCL team found that they were able to carry out tasks such as building a tower of blocks with just one hand. The ‘thumb’ was placed on the opposite side to the person’s real thumb, next to the little finger.

But how is it controlled, I hear you ask? Apparently, the wearer controls it using pressure sensors attached to their feet, on the underside of the big toes. The person’s toes then control the different movements.

Imaginatively named ‘Third Thumb’, the innovative 3D-printed device was reportedly part of an award-winning project at the Royal College of Art, the university reported.

The aim of the project is to change the way people view prosthetics, as many people currently see them as something that’s created for someone with a lost function, such as missing a limb. However, the team who created Third Thumb hope it will help people see that prosthetics can also be used as ‘an extension of the human body’.

Speaking about the device, Professor Makin from the UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience and lead author of the study, said:

Body augmentation is a growing field aimed at extending our physical abilities, yet we lack a clear understanding of how our brains can adapt to it. By studying people using Dani’s cleverly-designed Third Thumb, we sought to answer key questions around whether the human brain can support an extra body part, and how the technology might impact our brain.

The study involved 20 participants who were trained to use the robotic thumb over five days, before being encouraged to take it home and try it out for themselves by conducting everyday tasks.

Third thumb experiment with glasses University College LondonUniversity College London

After getting more confident with using the additional thumb, participants were able to do things like hold multiple wine glasses with one hand – now that’s my kinda device.

While these are quite small things to achieve, the team hope that the thumb will go on to be able to be used for bigger, more important projects such as allowing surgeons to carry out surgeries without the need of an assistant.

