GMC

Hummer’s new $110,000 electric car can drive diagonally and it’s mindboggling to watch.

The new pickup truck boasts several fancy features, including something it dubs as the ‘crab walk’ which lets the car move, well, like a crab.

Advert 10

The feature allows the cars wheels to move to a diagonal angle while the body of the car remains straight.

Why and when would you need to use this, I hear you ask? The example shown in the advert for the car sees it being used to manoeuvre around another car on a narrow road.

Check it out:

Loading…

Advert 10

As well as this, the electric car boast a 300 mile range meaning you could crab walk your way from Edinburgh to Liverpool if you really wanted to.

GM is producing the large SUVs under its GMC brand.

The description of the car given on GMC‘s site reads:

As the world’s first zero emissions, zero limits all-electric supertruck, the revolutionary HUMMER EV Pickup is engineered to conquer nearly any terrain. Now meet the next all-electric supertruck—the revolutionary GMC HUMMER EV SUV. It combines the features of the pickup with the benefits of an SUV to earn its own supertruck status.

Advert 10

GMC

The car will set you back an eye-watering $110,595 but you have time to save your pennies as, according to The Verge, the hi-tech Hummer won’t go into production until early 2023.

Some (slightly) cheaper models are also said to eventually become available ranging from $80,000 upwards.