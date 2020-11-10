Hyundai Reportedly In Talks To Buy Boston Dynamics In $1 Billion Deal

Hyundai interest in BD Boston Dynamics/Hyundai

Boston Dynamics has changed hands a number of times since its inception in 1992, and it seems that the company may have new owners in Hyundai if speculation is to be believed.

Boston Dynamics is best known for creating life like robotics. Spot the robotic dog was recently used to survey the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, deliver drinks in Spain and there have even been plans to introduce it into homes.

Advert 10

It appears that this activity has caught the attention of Hyundai who have now indicated some interest in the company and its robotic products.

robot doing parkour Boston Dynamics/YouTube

Bloomberg reports that ‘people familiar with the matter’ have disclosed information about the possible acquisition. However, neither Softbank, who currently own Boston Dynamics or Huyandai have substantiated the claim.

With that said, it is worth noting that Hyundai has not outright denied the possibility of an acquisition.

Advert 10

Hyundai responded to Bloomberg’s enquiry by stating:

As a global business entity, Hyundai Motor is continuously exploring various investment and partnership opportunities.

Boston Dynamics was sold to Softbank, from Google, in 2017 and it would be a quick transition if the Softbank does sell. However, with reports of an offer of up to for $1 billion US dollars from Hyundai, the opportunity may be too good for Softbank to miss.

boston dynamics spot Boston Dynamics/ YouTube

Advert 10

While Boston Dynamics has most recently made headlines with Spot, the company is also developing other robots with the potential to become autonomous and this may have added to the reported interest of Hyundai.

Hyundai also has its own successful robotics branch that may see a boost from the expertise of Boston Dynamics.

This could be a surprising deal that may benefit both companies. However, it is worth taking the report with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made by both companies.