Iconic 9/11 Footage Is Being Lost Because Of Adobe Flash

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Sep 2021 12:06
Iconic 9/11 Footage Is Being Lost Because Of Adobe FlashPA Images/Shutterstock

Some iconic 9/11 footage is no longer accessible due to Adobe Flash becoming obsolete.

Twenty years ago yesterday, September 11, many major news outlets, including The Washington Post, ABC News and CNN, covered the devastating attack as it happened, but due to a change in software, some content is being lost.

Much of the live coverage that was taken of the attack in 2001 was hosted on multimedia content player Adobe Flash. However, last year it was announced that Abode would no longer be supporting the software.

With this in mind, news outlets now trying to access some vital 9/11 footage are greeted with a ‘Adobe Flash player is no longer supported’ message.

Dan Pacheco, professor of practice and chair of journalism innovation at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School, has since expressed concerns that the ‘internet is rotting’.

He told CNN:

This is really about the problem of what I call the boneyard of the internet. Everything that’s not a piece of text or a flat picture is basically destined to rot and die when new methods of delivering the content replace it.

I just feel like the internet is rotting at an even faster pace, ironically, because of innovation. It shouldn’t.

Pacheco had worked as an online producer for The Washington Post in the late 1990s.

Since its creation in 1996, Flash has been credited for helping journalism become digital and creating ‘an era of digital news coverage’.

Anastasia Salter, associate professor at the University of Central Florida and author of the book Flash: Building the Interactive Web, said of the software, ‘Flash’s ease of use for creating interactive visualizations and explorable content shaped early experiments with web coverage, and particularly served as a preview for what adding dynamic elements to a story could provide.’

Adobe has since issued a statement regarding the inaccessible 9/11 coverage. A spokesperson said, ‘Unfortunately, these older web pages can no longer be played due to the Flash plugin being blocked from loading in the browser.

‘Like all Americans, we watched the horrific events of 9/11 and understand the important role Flash played in helping media organizations depict and tell the stories of that tragic day,’ they continued.

