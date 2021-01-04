Iconic Arecibo Observatory Will Be Rebuilt After It Collapsed Last Month
When the Arecibo Observatory collapsed last month, it was described as the ‘end of an era’. It is now hoped that the structure can be rebuilt for future use.
The Arecibo Observatory had been in use for 57 years and featured in the James Bond film GoldenEye before it collapsed in December 2020. Many scientists mourned the loss of the observatory, which had detailed the geographical features of Mars, but there is now new hope for the Puerto Rico telescope.
Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced has pledged $8 million to rebuild the telescope, which was the largest in the world for a great deal of its lifespan.
In a statement on La Fortaleza’s official website, the director of the observatory, Vázquez Garced explained the importance of the rebuild:
The government of Puerto Rico is convinced that the collapse of the radio telescope brings a great opportunity to redesign it taking into consideration the lessons learned and the recommendations from the scientific community to make it relevant for decades.
We have to rebuild. In the world of science, we lack an instrument like the one we had so we can continue making advances that are so important for humanity.
The observatory met its end when a cable holding up a 900-ton receiver platform snapped and landed on the structure. This was the second incident in 2020 that saw the observatory falling into disrepair and it had been decommissioned in November.
Despite the structure falling into disrepair, more than 100,000 signatures were obtained for an appeal to rebuild the famous telescope. This appeal seems to have resonated with the governor.
However, some may be concerned that $8 million isn’t enough to ensure this project, which will likely take many years to be completed. The NSF, who are in charge of reconstructing buildings like the observatory, have reassured those who are worried about the project.
An NSF spokesperson told Engadget about how the rebuild may continue to be funded:
NSF’s process for funding and constructing large-scale infrastructure, including telescopes, is a well-established, multi-year procedure that involves assessing the needs of the scientific community, receiving input from researchers and other stakeholders, considering environmental and cultural impacts, and working with Congress. As the Arecibo Observatory’s 305-meter telescope only recently collapsed, NSF cannot comment on any potential future plans at this time. However, we will continue to work with Congress on the issue, including complying with language accompanying the new omnibus spending package.
NSF emphasizes that the observatory is not closing. Research involving archived data from the 305-meter telescope will continue and NSF is looking for ways to restore operations with the observatory’s other infrastructure as soon as possible, including the 12-meter telescope and LIDAR facilities. NSF will continue the work of clearing and securing the site of the 305-meter telescope and looks forward to working with Puerto Rico to find new ways to support the scientific community and the local community.
It will be interesting to see how the telescope is rebuilt, and whether it can once again be a crucial part in important scientific discoveries.
