If Life On Earth Is Typical, We May Be Alone In The Universe

intelligent life is lonely Pxfuel/Thomas Shanan/Flickr

The search for intelligent life across the cosmos can fill some with wonder and others with dread. However, a recent study has found that finding intelligent life in space is incredibly unlikely.

A study published in the journal in Astrobiology by Andrew Snyder-Beattie and his colleagues has examined the likelihood of the existence of intelligent extraterrestrial life. The study has used data to provide a statistical analysis of the chance of life in the universe, and it seems that humans may be alone.

Advert 10

While there are other intelligent animals here on Earth, it appears that space is unlikely to offer a mental challenge.

Alien Pixabay

Life on Earth required several evolutionary steps, and it is believed that without these specific changes intelligent life could not develop. The study notes the steps of evolution as ‘abiogenesis, eukaryogenesis, and the evolution of sexual reproduction, multicellularity, and intelligence itself.’

This chain of events notes the transformation of molecules that are not living, to living cells, and then to reproduction and the development of more complex biological systems.

Advert 10

The study worked on the assumption that transitions could happen at any time on Earth, but this still has raised doubts about the ability of other planets to host life. This is because of the amount of time required for life to develop. In fact, the study notes how lucky humanity is to occupy this time and space on our planet.

To The Stars Academy

The authors noted in the study:

It took approximately 4.5 billion years for a series of evolutionary transitions resulting in intelligent life to unfold on Earth. In another billion years, the increasing luminosity of the Sun will make Earth uninhabitable for complex life. Intelligence, therefore, emerged late in Earth’s lifetime. Together with the dispersed timing of key evolutionary transitions and plausible priors, one can conclude that the expected transition times likely exceed the lifetime of Earth, perhaps by many orders of magnitude.

Advert 10

Life on other planets is also unlikely because possible habitable terrestrial planets are often orbiting red dwarves. This means that the time frame for life to adapt is even smaller than it has been on earth. Interestingly, this model also concludes that life on Earth may have originally begun on Mars.

While it seems unlikely that anybody will be living an E.T. fantasy or an even an Alien horror, there is always a chance that intelligent life has developed somewhere in the universe through different evolutionary methods.