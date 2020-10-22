Incredible £263m Superyacht Previously Owned By Microsoft Co-Founder Is For Sale Fraser Yachts

A superyacht the size of a US Navy destroyer is up for sale for £263 million, and it’s exactly as impressive as it sounds.

The Octopus, a 414-foot luxury yacht that previously belonged to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, has been listed for sale by two yacht broker companies, so now you can get a look at what being one of the richest people in the world gets you.

Allen, who established Microsoft alongside Bill Gates in 1975, died of complications from cancer in 2018, leaving behind an utterly insane collection of property and possessions, many of which have been put up for sale over the past two years.

The superyacht, which is one of the biggest private boats in the world, was built in 2003, and can host 26 guests, as well as 63 crew members. Oh, and it also has a helipad, a parking garage, docking space for smaller boats, and it’s very own submarine. Photos of the superyacht, listed by Fraser Yachts, also show a swimming pool area the size of a small resort, and a deck filled with around 30 oxygen tanks for scuba-diving.

Allen travelled all around the world on his yacht, and often entertained his celebrity friends on board. Several musicians, including Mick Jagger and Bono, are reported to have recorded music while visiting Allen on the Octopus.

But it isn’t just a party yacht. According to Fraser Yachts, the Octopus is also designed to be an ‘expedition boat’. The boat has a range of 12,500 nautical miles with a maximum speed of 21.3 mph, and has been used in the past for research and rescue missions. The superyacht, which can even sail through sea ice, has explored Antarctica, discovered shipwrecks, and even helped the British Navy rescue items from a sunken battlecruiser, CNN reports.

In 2011, Paul Allen showed a 60 Minutes film crew on board the boat, telling the interviewer, ‘During the day we explore, and at night, we jam’. Sounds alright to me.

As well as the Octopus, the tech mogul, who at the time of his death was worth an estimated $20.3 billion, owned two other yachts, a collection of fighter jets, a WW2 German tank, countless properties, an extensive fine art collection, at least one of Jimi Hendrix’s guitars, and the world’s largest plane, according to Business Insider.

