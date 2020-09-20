Incredible $500 Million Megayacht Shaped Like Swan With Moving Neck

yacht Lazzarini Design Studio

Rome-based Lazzarini Design Studio has unveiled an extraordinary concept mega yacht, shaped like a huge, graceful swan.

Named the Avanguardia, this 515.09 ft yacht would have an extendable, movable, swanlike neck as a control tower, with a command centre head which can be removed and used as a separate 52.49-foot tender.

The studio has estimated that, should a client actually want to build the one-of-a-kind yacht, the total cost would add up to around $500 million. Not exactly bird feed.

Swan yacht Lazzarini Design Studio

According to the Lazzarini Design Studio, the unique design pulled inspiration from several Japanese anime series from the 1970s and 1980s, which depicted robot heads as being command centres.

When it came to the elegant swan design, the designer was reportedly inspired by one particular Japanese anime series in particular, Casshan, which saw a robot swan character pretending to be a human woman.

When in motion, the neck and head can be lowered towards the middle of the enormous yacht – which would have five separate decks – and used as a cockpit.

The rear of the deck would be capable of holding two electric Jet Capsules, also designed by Lazzarini Design Studio. These Jet Capsules could potentially be detached from the boat and used as separate watercraft, or else attached to the structure as additional propulsion devices.

Swan yacht Lazzarini Design Studio

The concept ship would be powered by dual electric side engines plus a MTU Rolls-Royce Jet engine, allowing for a cruising speed of 18 knots.