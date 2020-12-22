Incredible Images Of The Great Conjunction ‘Christmas Star’ Are Being Shared

NASAEarth/TomKierein/Twitter

The Great Conjunction was a disappointment for most people in Britain, as clouds obscured the rare celestial event. However, other nations managed to capture incredible images of Saturn and Jupiter appearing to conjoin.

When Jupiter and Saturn appear to conjoin in the night sky, it has been associated with landmark events like the birth of Christ and the end of civilisation.

Advert 10

While it doesn’t seem that the occurrence, which last happened four hundred years ago, has changed life too much, people around the globe have managed to capture incredible images of the two gaseous planets shining and almost touching.

Images have been shared across the world that shows how the rare event appeared in the sky. Some of them are striking in detail because of the clear sky, and others compliment already beautiful scenery.

Advert 10

Those who managed to capture the event through a telescope, are among the first people to ever do so. This is because the technology was not widely available during the last visible Great Conjunction in 1623. On top of that, during the last visible conjunction, the planets would have crossed in a line of sight close to the sun and may have been difficult to look at safely.

The two planets have a similar crossing once every twenty years or so, but unfortunately, this usually happens during the day and goes unseen. This means that it will be a long time before people can see this rare sight again, but these images do manage to illustrate just how impressive the spectacle was.

Advert 10

It is unclear how many people were able to see this rare occurrence, but it was clearly a striking image in the night sky. Those who were lucky enough to capture the conjunction will likely cherish these once in a lifetime images. Most people in the UK on the other hand will have to wait until 2080 and hope for better weather.

While most people in Britain were unable to get an image of the gaseous planets, there was another stunning celestial event yesterday evening in Aberdeenshire. The Northern Lights were seen by weather watchers, and despite the sight is not as rare as the conjunction, it is equally as beautiful.

It seems that a lot of people around the world were treated to a beautiful night sky last night, even if it was mainly cloudy with a strong chance of rain in Britain.

Advert 10