Incredible Test Flight Footage Shows Flying Sports Car Taking To The Skies
The idea of a flying car has been heavily featured in most sci-fi fantasies, but it seems that the technology could become a reality after a successful test of a flying sports car.
In Slovakia, a winged sports car has taken to the sky and it may signal the beginning of more flying cars being developed. The AirCar is a two-seater car that weighs just 1,100kg with the ability to carry 200kg of weight.
Naturally, to take flight, the car needs to be light and it seems the design behind the car will be explored further. Interest in the vehicle has increased after its test, which enabled the vehicle to achieve an impressive flight.
The car has an estimated flight range of a 1,000km and the ability to reach a speed of 200kmph. In the test flight, the AirCar managed to reach 1,500km in the air before returning to the ground. Safe to say, the flying car would be ideal for quick jaunts that require a trip into the skies. People who witnessed this test have explained how significant achievement is.
Dr Branko Sarh, a senior technical fellow at Boeing, stated:
The wing and tail deployment/retraction mechanism is very impressive, converting the automobile into an airplane.
The cockpit providing space for the driver/pilot and a passenger is very roomy and nicely styled. The overall appearance of the flying car on road and in the air is superb.
The company behind this incredible car is called Klein Vision and the CTO, Anton Zaja, explained the selling point of the car:
With AirCar you will arrive at your destination without the hassle of getting a ride to airport and passing through commercial security, you can drive your AirCar to the golf course, the office, the mall or your hotel and park it in a normal parking space
It is unclear how much the vehicle will cost, but it is safe to assume that it will be out of the reach of most people. With that said, the vehicle used in the test has already been sold, so there is clearly a market for 1,000km trips achieved by flying car.
