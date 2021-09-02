Instagram Down With Thousands Of Users Affected

PA Images

Instagram is reportedly suffering technical issues, with users worldwide complaining they are unable to use the app.

#instagramdown began trending on Twitter after thousands of users took to the social media platform to report experiencing issues including being unable to refresh their feed and unable to send DMs or comment on posts, with some reporting they can’t open the app at all.

Down Detector – which tracks website issues based on user reporting – logged small spikes in outage reports earlier this morning, but has since seen a significant spike in reporting, peaking at around 12:30pm UK time.

For many users, an error message reading ‘couldn’t refresh feed’ has appeared upon attempting to view new posts. Others reported being locked out of their accounts after uninstalling the app in an attempt to fix the problem.

‘Messages wont send, my chats/feed wont show up either,’ one person reported, with another UK user posting on Down Detector that they were able to like posts and create stories, but were unable to load their feeds.

Similar reports were logged in the United States, Europe and Asia.

It’s not clear how many users are impacted by the difficulties. Instagram has not confirmed the reason for the outages.