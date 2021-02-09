Instagram Faces Backlash After Searches For 'Dog' Bring Up Emoji For Chinese Takeaway Cami_Uke/Twitter

Instagram has been accused of perpetuating racist stereotypes after users discovered that searching the word ‘dog’ brings up an emoji of a Chinese takeaway.

A Chinese takeaway box is among seven images that show up when a user searches for a ‘dog’ emoji to add to an Instagram story, and the only one that does not explicitly show an item with the word ‘dog’ in its name.

Advert 10

The issue has reportedly been raised by various users on the platform in the past, but was officially brought to the company’s attention after an employee raised the problem through an internal message board. Obtained by Buzzfeed News, the message reads, ‘How are the emoji’s being recommended in this and can we remove this so this doesn’t perpetuate Asian racial stereotypes? I’ve tested this with 3 of my family members and it shows up for them.’

According to Buzzfeed, the problem is limited to emoji searches on Instagram stories made on Apple devices, with the same problem not appearing to feature on other Facebook-owned apps or on Android devices. On social media, multiple users have posted screenshots of the same results appearing as far back as 2019, .

Since the issue was brought to light yesterday, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has responded on Twitter, claiming that the Chinese takeaway box is also sometimes referred to as a ‘doggy bag’ used for taking home leftover food from restaurants.

Advert 10

He wrote, ‘So it turns out one keyword associated with Takeout box in our system was “doggy bag,” so the search term “dog” produced the emoji as a match. We have since removed that search term and we apologize that it was misconstrued, and to anyone we offended.’

Jennifer 8 Lee, vice chair of the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee responsible for authorising new emojis, confirmed that the association of the Chinese takeaway box with the word ‘dog’ would have been specifically implemented by Instagram, saying, ”Dog’ is not a keyword for ‘takeout box’ in unicode… It has to be happening on that platform level and someone f**ked up.’

Facebook and Instagram have faced a number of accusations in the past of failing to ensure their platforms algorithms don’t reinforce racial stereotypes or present culturally-insensitive suggestions. In 2018, Instagram was criticised after it suggested users in Indonesia posting that they were safe following a deadly earthquake include balloon and confetti emojis, with the platform unable to differentiate between ‘to survive’ and ‘to celebrate’ in Indonesian.

Advert 10