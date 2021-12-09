Instagram Is Bringing Back The ‘Chronological Feed’

Alamy

After five years, Instagram is finally bringing back its chronological feed.

Prior to the app’s change in 2016, user posts were originally displayed in chronological order – in other words, the order in which they were uploaded to the platform. However, posts then became prioritised according to an algorithm, bolstered by a further 2017 update that included recommended posts.

In theory, this should result in a more personalised feed based on one user’s experience on Instagram. However, it’s still somewhat unpopular, and amid other concerns with the app, the company is working on bringing back the chronological feed.

‘We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favourites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order,’ Instagram Comms wrote on Twitter.

‘We want to be clear that we’re creating new options – providing people with more choices so they can decide what works best for them – not switching everyone back to a chronological feed. You can expect more on this early next year!’ it added.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, also spoke about the plans for a chronological feed during a hearing before a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday, December 8. This came after documents leaked to The Wall Street Journal suggested the company may be aware of the app being ‘toxic’ for teenagers, sparking calls for more protections for young users.

Frances Haugen, the whistleblower who shared the documents, said, ‘The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. Facebook, over and over again, chose to optimise for its own interests, like making more money.’

Earlier this year, Mosseri claimed the chronological feed made it ‘impossible for most people to see everything, let alone all the posts they cared about’.

However, quote-tweeting Instagram’s posts, he wrote, ‘Had a chance to talk about this briefly today. It’s important to me that people have meaningful control over their experience, and I believe a place where you can see everything from the accounts you follow in chronological order is an important thing.’