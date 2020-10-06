Instagram Revives Old App Icons For 10th Birthday PA Images

Instagram has revived its old app icon in its brand new 10th birthday update, along with many more for users to choose from.

Teasing the bonus feature in its latest app update with a series of cryptic emojis on Twitter, the social media platform has embraced all the nostalgia by giving users a big selection of alternative app icons.

Now iOS 14 is out and people are making serious cash off the business of creating custom app icons, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Instagram has hopped on the trend and given the people what they want.

The classic Polaroid camera-style icons that were used for five years in Instagram’s infancy make a return, along with the date on which the icon was first used.

Users can pick from the current ‘classic’ icon with the unmistakable purple, pink and orange gradient, opt for the four historical icons including the pre-release ‘codename’ version, or go for the current logo with a reimagined colour scheme.

Twilight, Sunrise, Aurora, Gold, Dark, Light, Very Dark and Pride colour schemes are available, so users can make the app their own.

Instagram Icon and app open on smartphone PA Images

Some users are reporting the hidden feature still isn’t available on their device, but like with many apps, it’s likely the update will roll out in waves and that everyone will have access soon.

Users should make the most of the icons while they last though, as Instagram has hinted they will only be available throughout October.

So try not to get too attached.