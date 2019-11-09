Instagram Will Start Hiding ‘Likes’ In The US From Next Week

Pixabay

Instagram users in the US will soon have no idea how many likes other people are getting, as the company is to hide the like counter from public view next week.

The social media platform started testing the new format earlier this year in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Japan and Brazil. The decision was met with mixed opinions as some people felt it removed pressure while others protested the change, claiming some people, like influencers, relied on the like counter.

In spite of the complaints, CEO Adam Mosseri announced yesterday, November 8, some US Instagram users can expect their like counters to vanish from public view next week.

See his announcement here:

WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It's the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD — WIRED (@WIRED) November 9, 2019

The change won’t immediately affect all US Instagram users, but rather a limited number of accounts, Wired reports. The move is part of the company’s bid to become a safe place, alongside algorithms and filters which work to remove offensive or divisive comments or pictures

In a separate interview with Wired last year, Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom spoke about how he wanted to create a safer online community and clean up his platform.

He commented:

Maybe trying sends a signal to other companies that this is a priority, and starts a national and international conversation that we should all be having about creating safe and inclusive online communities, not only for our kids but for our friends and our families. I think that will be success.

Pixabay

Though the like counter is hidden from other users, it is still visible to the poster, meaning they can still track how many likes they get.

Mosseri later took to Twitter to share the news of the changes in the US, adding he was ‘looking forward’ to hearing feedback from the users who saw the like counter disappear.

His tweet received a mix of responses, with some people praising the change and others seeming more apprehensive.

Heads up! We've been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year. We're expanding those tests to include a small portion of people in the US next week. Looking forward to the feedback! — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 9, 2019

One person wrote:

Not a good marketing strategy for business purposes… an option to the user, yes if it’s a choice but disabling is from seeing likes completely will ruin instagram’s users in the US. Don’t “like” the idea.

Another responded:

Instagram will be content focused rather than fostering what addicts us. Thank you.

Not a good marketing strategy for business purposes… an option to the user, yes if it’s a choice but disabling is from seeing likes completely will ruin instagram’s users in the US. Don’t “like” the idea 🤮 — ginam_chronicles (@GinaMChronicles) November 9, 2019

Instagram will be content focused rather than fostering what addicts us. Thank you. — Annie M (@AnnieMendelsohn) November 9, 2019

It will be interesting to see whether the removal of the like counter will change the way US Instagram users utilise the platform.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]