Internet Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experience Major Outage Worldwide

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down in countries across the world, and the internet has absolutely no idea what to do.

According to outage tracker Down Detector, users first began reporting issues with Facebook and its various social media platforms at around 4:30pm BST (11.30am EST) with no resolution to the problems at the time of writing.

Users of Facebook have been greeting with an error page, while apps including Messenger and Instagram have been unable to load new content, send or receive messages.

As is customary with these outages, the internet has immediately flocked to Twitter to share their best memes about… well, everyone flocking to Twitter.

‘Running to twitter for the tea when whatsapp, facebook and instagram are down’ Buzzfeed tweeted, while Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen mused, ‘The world without Facebook and Instagram seems more fun. Maybe Twitter next??’

It appears that the issues are affecting users globally, although no reason for the outages has been given.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Facebook Communications Executive Andy Stone wrote, ‘We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.’