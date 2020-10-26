Investigators Drop iPhone 12 To See How 'World's Toughest Smartphone Glass Performs' Allstate Protection Plans

The iPhone 12 has boasted its 5G technology and its resilient build. Naturally, the toughness of the smartphone has now been tested and the results are pretty impressive for one version of the phone.

The ceramic shield display of the iPhone 12 has allowed Apple to claim that it has developed the toughest smartphone on the market. The nature of these kinds of claims not only creates speculation but also a degree of scepticism.

To get to the bottom of it, the Allstate Protection Plans tested the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro with some impressive results. The phones were dropped face-down, back-down and on their side from a height of six feet above a walkway. The results of the test were interesting, particularly when the pro is compared to the standard edition.

iPhone 12 variants

When dropped facedown the standard iPhone 12 had small cracks, scuffed edges and some sharpened metal. On the other hand, the Pro had cracks and raised glass, meaning that it would likely need to have the screen replaced. The standard edition also had greater durability when dropped from different angles.

The back-drop for the standard edition saw some sharpened metal and scuffs. Conversely, the camera of the Pro cracked, shattered and had loose glass. However, both versions of the phone held up well when dropped side on and there were only scuffs and sharp metal as a result of the fall.

iPhone 12 Pro

It is pretty rare to drop a phone six feet, but the standard iPhone 12 manages to withstand the challenge. While the iPhone 12 Pro does not fair as well, it still isn’t too bad when the height of the fall is considered, with that in mind, it seems Apple is right to emphasise the durability of the phones.

A sure way to get around this issue of cracks and scuffs is to get a case and screen protection for the new iPhone 12, and this is exactly what the APP recommends for consumers after these tests.