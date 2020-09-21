iOS 14 Lets You Screenshot By Tapping The Back Of Your Phone Apple

Following Apple’s Time Flies event on September 14, the iOS 14 update was made available for all eligible iPhones, and it includes some interesting new features.

One of the more fun additions has to be the ‘Back Tap’ feature, which allows users to take screenshots, or perform other actions, quite simply by tapping the back of their phone two or three times.

There are a number of actions the back tap can be used for as well as taking screenshots, including volume control, Siri, magnifying and scrolling. Users can assign different actions to double taps and triple taps, customising their iPhone experience in a way we haven’t seen before.

Advert

Those who have already installed the iOS 14 update can find the back tap feature under ‘Settings’, clicking on ‘Accessibility’ and then on ‘Touch’.

Here, the user will need to scroll down and click on ‘Back Tap’, which will then present them with two options: ‘Double Tap’ and ‘Triple Tap’. When clicking on each of these, users will be able to explore the full list of cool, time-saving options available.

Advert

As per the Apple website:

iOS 14 brings a fresh look to the things you do most often, making them easier than ever. New features help you get what you need in the moment. And the apps you use all the time become even more intelligent, more personal and more private.

The ‘Back Tap’ feature is compatible with phones which are eligible for the the iOS 14 update: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.