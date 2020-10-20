iPhone 12 Has Twice The Pre-Orders Of The iPhone 11 Apple

The iPhone 12 has smashed expectations ahead of it’s release on Friday, as reports claim the new phone has already seen more than twice as many pre-order sales as last year’s iPhone 11.

Pre-orders for the next generation iPhone went live last Friday, October 16, a week before the official launch on October 23, and the smartphone has reportedly already sold out in some countries.

According to Ming-chi Kuo, an analyst with a strong track record of accurately predicting Apple sales for MacRumours, the iPhone 12 received an estimated 1.7-2 million pre-orders within the first 24 hours. That’s more than double the reported 500,000-800,000 pre-orders for the iPhone 11, which launched this time last year.

The sales were boosted by stronger-than-expected sales for the iPhone 12 Pro in particular, which has outsold Apple’s estimates despite the relative similarity of the two models.

In a note published by MacRumours, Kuo said:

The ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ pre-order beat our expectation because of Apple core fans’ initial preference for high-end models, the strong demand in the Chinese market, and the coming peak season demand in the US and Europe.

Although the iPhone 12’s sales figures so far represent a major increase on their predecessor, there have been suggestions some of the new features introduced by Apple, such as the inclusion of 5G, could cause a ‘super-cycle’ of users upgrading their phones quicker than usual. This happened back when the iPhone 6 was released, with users flocking to get their hands on the new models with larger displays. However, Kuo suggests the first day of demand for the iPhone 12 was still only around half that of the iPhone 6.

Apple is only releasing half of the iPhones this week, so some users may find themselves having to wait to receive their pre-ordered hanset. What’s more, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will not be released until November.

It’s not all good news for Apple though, with Kuo adding that the iPhone 12 Mini was seeing less demand than initially expected, accounting for just 10-15% of initial pre-orders.