iPhone 12 To Be Launched In Coming Days, Say Tech Insiders

Tech enthusiasts suspect the iPhone 12 could be launched in a matter of days, no doubt bringing with it apps, functions and accessories we never knew we needed.

Reports and rumours circulating in the tech-sphere suggest Apple could announce an event to show off the new phone, as well as other updated products such as iPads, as early as this week.

In the past, the company has announced new products in front of an audience, but the coronavirus outbreak ruled out the possibility of a physical launch event and delayed the actual unveiling of the new phones. Now, it’s thought Apple will reveal the new tech through a virtual event.

Speculation about an imminent event began when Apple leaker and tech analyst Jon Prosser claimed the company was preparing to send out a press release at 9.00am EST today, September 8.

Sharing his insight on Twitter yesterday, he wrote:

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday… though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of. I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes.

After his initial announcement, Prosser went on to point out that the Apple Watch Series 5 had been removed from the company’s UK homepage, making it unavailable to order.

He later tweeted to say his sources were ‘not budging or changing their mind’, and continued to tell him that ‘Apple Watch and iPad Air are coming tomorrow via press release.’

While Prosser mentioned the Apple Watch and iPad Air specifically, Apple is also rumoured to be releasing accessories such a version of the AirPods that will go over the head rather than in-ear, as well as the new iPhone.

Though Prosser seemed confident in his sources, fellow Apple leaker Mark Gurman was less convinced there would be an imminent event, and instead suggested any incoming announcement would likely be about when Apple would be holding its launch, rather than the launch itself.

He wrote on Twitter:

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event.

In July, Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer, acknowledged that last year Apple started selling new iPhones in late September and said the company expects supply to be available ‘a few weeks later’ this year, The Independent reports.

It’s unclear whether the delay on availability would cause a delay to the launch event, or if customers would just have to wait longer after the event to get their hands on the new product.

It seems unlikely Apple would hold an event without warning, as that may limit the number of viewers, but I’m sure the company will make the unveiling a grand one, whenever it may happen.