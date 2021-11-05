iPhone Feature Allows Us To Be ‘Spies’

@elizabeth_henstridge/TikTok/Alamy

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Elizabeth Henstridge has revealed a controversial iPhone feature that allows you to spy on people in your vicinity.

If you ever needed more reason to ditch your phone, run for the valleys and live in a yurt for the rest of your life away from the confines of technology, then this is it.

Advert 10

Having recently watched The Matrix, this piece of information is the last straw, after Henstridge discovered you can listen to people speaking up to 15 metres away from you through your iPhone.

Alamy

The feature may have been designed with pure intentions – to help those who require a hearing aid – however, it has been pointed out by the actor as having a more sinister use, Daily Mail reports.

The Live Listen feature on iPhone helps you listen to those around you, even halfway across the room, which is great if you are hard-of-hearing, but a bit creepy if not.

Advert 10

Taking to her TikTok account, she conveyed her shock by saying, ‘Uh, I’m sorry I just hallucinated, what?’, while showing followers how to use the function.

The post has since amassed more than 3.0 million views and 100,00 likes, with users taking to TikTok in shock. One said, ‘Sooo extendable ears?? We owe Fred and George Weasley credit for this one.’

Advert 10

Another wrote:

A former classmate has a hearing aide that looks like an AirPod. The ear is the accessibility feature that connects it.

A third commented, ‘I have an iPhone but apparently not cool enough to be in the agents of shield. They didn’t give me the button.’

Apple

Advert 10

According to Apple Support, you can use the feature on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to ‘act like a microphone that sends sounds to your AirPods’. It ‘can help you hear a conversation in a noisy area or even hear someone speaking across the room’.

After adding the feature to the Control Center by tapping the Add button next to the Hearing Button, you use it by opening the Control Center, tapping the Hearing button and tapping Live Listen.

You then put your phone or device in front of the person you are trying to hear. It also gives you detailed decibel-information.

All I can say, is that Joe from YOU is probably annoyed he didn’t hear about this hack sooner. So despite this new information, please only use the hack for its intended purpose and don’t be a Joe.

Advert 10