It Was The US Government That Seized $1 Billion In Bitcoin From The Dark Web PA

Last week, the crypto world was engulfed in a mystery when $1 billion in bitcoin was suddenly transferred out of a wallet that had previously lain untouched for seven years.

No one could figure out who was responsible for the huge withdrawal, but on Thursday, November 5, an unlikely culprit stepped forward to reveal themselves – the US Government.

The Department of Justice made the surprise announcement that they had seized the wallet’s contents as part of a case targeting the Silk Road – a now defunct dark web marketplace primarily involved in drug trading.

PA Images

In a court filing, the DoJ said they had worked with an anonymous hacker to retrieve the 70,000 bitcoins, The Verge reports. The goldmine was originally worth $350,000 when first deposited, but thanks to the explosive rise of bitcoin’s value in recent years, the coins were worth $1 billion when seized. Incredibly, the hacker, known as ‘Individual X’ had been sitting on the wallet’s contents for several years, all the while leaving most of the contents untouched.

Individual X reportedly first gained access to the Silk Road’s payments system as far back as 2012, but it was only last week that they agreed to transfer the money from the wallet to the US Government. The hacker had reportedly previously been threatened by Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, however it’s not known why they chose this moment to co-operate with the Department of Justice.

US Attorney David L. Anderson said in a statement:

Silk Road was the most notorious online criminal marketplace of its day. The successful prosecution of Silk Road’s founder in 2015 left open a billion-dollar question. Where did the money go? Today’s forfeiture complaint answers this open question at least in part. $1 billion of these criminal proceeds are now in the United States’ possession.

PA Images

The Silk Road was a live marketplace for just two years before it was shut down in 2013 by the FBI. The dark web platform generated an estimated 600,000 bitcoins during its short lifetime, roughly a third of which were seized by the FBI when they arrested Ulbricht, who is currently serving two life sentences plus 40 years in prison.

Based on that, the $1 billion seized by the DoJ is a drop in the ocean, with the total value of 600,000 bitcoins currently standing at around 8.5 billion.

The DoJ hasn’t confirmed their plans for the seized bitcoins, but in the past, the US government has auctioned off confiscated cryptocurrency and kept the profits, the Wall Street Journal reports. That should definitely cover a few new office chairs.