Italian Police Delivered A Donor Kidney 300 Miles Away in Two Hours Driving A Lamborghini Polizia di Stato/Twitter

The prospect of driving a Lamborghini will get the hearts of car fans racing, but one of the manufacturer’s vehicles was used to transport a kidney more than 300 miles in two hours.

A Lamborghini Huracan was used by Italian police to transport a kidney 303 miles. The trip usually takes six hours but by using the privileges of a police car and the absurd speed of the vehicle, the kidney was delivered in just two hours. In fact, the vehicle managed an average speed between the hospitals of 145mph.

lambo kidney Polizia di Stato/Twitter

The Lamborghini Huracan had been purchased by the police in 2017 and had been customised for these kinds of tasks. The vehicle already had a refrigerated trunk and a defibrillator that made it ideal for the task that is normally performed by helicopter. However, why an alternative to a helicopter would be needed has not been stated. The police have now taken to Twitter to thank those who made this unusual method of kidney transportation possible.

The highspeed trip began in Rome and finished at the Gemelli University Hospital in Padua. The posted video illustrates a smooth journey, although, with the average speed in mind, it is likely that the driver was not so calm behind the wheel.

It is currently unclear why standard practices with a helicopter were not used, and additional information about this journey may come to light in the near future. Equally, there may have been someone in the police force who really needed to justify purchasing the Lamborghini Huracan in the first place.

Either way, this seems to be a very unique way to deliver a donated kidney, and the recipient will likely be grateful for the timely arrival.