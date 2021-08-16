J.Lo And Ben Affleck’s Wikipedia Pages Overrun With Swastikas In Bizarre Attack

PA Images

Wikipedia was hit by a strange hack earlier today, as a prankster replaced the pages of a number of famous celebs with the swastika flag.

Among the celebrities’ pages impacted by the attack, which briefly affected Wikipedia services on Monday, August 16, were those of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Madonna and Johnny Depp, while the pages of some historical figures, such as Joseph Stalin, were also affected.

Wikipedia

Luckily, Wikipedia is well-practised in responding to unwanted changes to its site, often having to race to take down fake or harmful information added to the volunteer-edited site. According to Insider, the offensive graphic was only visible on the site for a couple of minutes before the affected pages returned to normal.

No one has come forward to claim responsibility for the hack, and the reason behind the swastika flags hasn’t been made clear.

While the attack doesn’t appear to have explicitly targeted pages associated with Jewish celebrities, Insider points out that anti-Semitic attacks have been on the rise in recent years, with social media abuse and physical attacks on Jewish sites happening with worryingly increasing frequency.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, more than 3,000 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded last year, the highest number since 1979. A number of popular right-wing movements, including QAnon, rooted in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Wikipedia has allocated significant resources into trying to stamp out hate and disinformation on its pages, and last year established a dedicated task force to review page edits, as well as locking certain pages so they could only be changed by ‘trusted’ editors.

The Wikimedia Foundation has not commented on the hack.

