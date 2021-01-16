Jamie Lynn Spears Blames Elon Musk's Teslas For Cat Deaths jamielynnspears/Instagram/PA Images

Jamie Lynn Spears has said Elon Musk’s Teslas are so quiet that they are to blame for the death of her pet cats.

In a video posted to Instagram, Spears said someone should let the billionaire know that his cars are a ‘secret cat killer’.

‘It’s a problem that we’ve really gotta fix. We have now lost, I don’t even wanna tell you how many cats because they don’t hear the Tesla crank,’ she said.

Although she didn’t go into any details, she said that, unfortunately, it has happened more than once and is ‘devastating’.

‘Since the Tesla is so quiet, maybe [Musk] could make one of those noises that bother cat or animal ears so that way they know something is happening and they aren’t caught off guard and things don’t end in a very tragic way,’ she said.

Addressing the billionaire directly, she added: ‘Elon Musk let’s figure this out, you owe me a couple of cats.’

Acknowledging the death of her pets isn’t entirely Musk’s fault, she told her followers: ‘Yes I’m fully aware there is some user error involved in this, but I’m just saying collaborate to save some cats’ lives.’

The star of Nickelodeon teen sitcom, Zoey 101, also shared a short clip of her two-year-old, Ivey, who is seen asking about the whereabouts of her deceased kitty.

In August 2020, the sister of Britney Spears became the sole person in charge of the pop star’s fortune.

As Britney’s battle to remove her father as her conservator persists, Jamie Lynn has been placed in charge of the singer’s SJB Revocable Trust, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Britney remains the sole beneficiary of the SJB Revocable Trust while she is alive, but as trustee Jamie Lynn will be responsible for ensuring her sister’s fortune is transferred into a trust for Britney’s children, Sean and Jayden Federline, in the event of her death.