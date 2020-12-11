Japan Is Spending $19 Million On AI Matchmaking To Boost Declining Birth Rate PA/Netflix

Putting your dating life in the hands of an app is one thing, but would you trust Artificial Intelligence (AI) to choose your future partner for you?

It could be the future of matchmaking, if Japan’s new plans are anything to go by. The Japanese government is set to invest $19 million on AI systems designed to pair up singles, in the country’s latest attempt to combat falling marriage and birth rate figures.

Letting the government come up with matchmaking services might sound like a bit of a strange idea, but it’s actually quite common in Japan, which has been dealing with growing numbers of ‘parasite singles’ – the Japanese term for young, unmarried 20- and 30-somethings who still live with their parents.

It’s a trend that is also rising in the west, but in Japan, it’s actually becoming a serious problem. The country already has the oldest average population in the world, and with fewer people getting married – and therefore fewer babies being born – Japan’s population is shrinking, fast. Last year, the country reported its lowest birth rate since records began more than 100 years ago.

Pixabay

Around half of Japan’s 47 prefectures offer government-backed matchmaking services, some of which already incorporate AI systems, VICE reports.

Local reports on the government’s new matchmaking strategy say that the investment will help develop advanced AI that can take into account more complex criteria when setting up potential couples. At the moment, services decide matches based on statistical information like age, income and educational qualifications, whereas these new-and-improved systems will be also able to suggest suitable partners based on things like hobbies and personal values.

A cabinet official told Japan Times:

We are especially planning to offer subsidies to local governments operating or starting up matchmaking projects that use AI. We hope this support will help reverse the decline in the nation’s birth rate.

PA Images

Japanese society has traditionally operated under strict gender roles, however a shrinking workforce has left young men in particular with fewer job opportunities. According to The Atlantic, the country’s changing economy has created ‘a class of men who don’t marry and have children because they — and their potential partners — know they can’t afford to.’

AI matchmaking isn’t the government’s first crack at solving the problem. Over recent years they’ve introduced financial incentives for couples to get married, as well as improved childcare provision. But with Japan’s population set to drop by up to a third over the next 50 years, maybe putting the future in the hands of robots is the country’s best hope.