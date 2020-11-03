Japanese Architects Create Stunning Futuristic Spaceport Concept Noiz Architects

A team of Japanese architects have given us a glimpse into the future of travel, revealing a stunning new concept design for a spaceport, meant to float off the shore of Tokyo Bay.

The concept, called Spaceport Japan, looks like a super futuristic airport, albeit one that houses spaceships rather than Boeing 747s.

The spaceport is designed as a home for companies providing commercial space flight, with passengers taken on two-hour space shuttle trips into orbit where they can experience zero gravity and view the curvature of the Earth. The spacecraft in question look less like the vertical rockets we’re used to seeing blasting off from Cape Canaveral, and more like the planes currently being developed by the likes of Virgin Galactic.

Space Port Japan Association

Designed for the Space Port Japan Association, the four-story terminal features two towers designed to make the spaceport stand out amid the Tokyo skyline, and includes a solar panel layer that ‘hovers’ over the structure.

The upper levels of the spaceport feature a rooftop patio and open-air gardens, and a viewing deck for passengers to watch spacecraft take off and land. Noiz Architects, the firm behind the design, adds that the rooftop could also house ‘farmlands in various scale, while providing covered public space for people and other means of personal mobility’.

A network of bridges would also be built to connect roads and railways from the mainland to the spaceport island.

Much like Changi airport in Singapore, Spaceport Japan would also offer a range of leisure activities that go well beyond what you’d expect from your average airport terminal. Options for passengers include a hotel, gym, aquarium, 4D IMAX cinema and even an art gallery, making the spaceport itself a destination for Earthbound day-trippers.

Space Port Japan Association

Urszula Kuczma, project manager for Noiz Architects, told CNN the spaceport would be a valuable educational resource, and could house facilities designed to help visitors become ‘more familiar with space’.

The bad news is, Spaceport Japan is currently only a computer rendered concept – there’s no actual confirmation of when this could become reality, but the Space Port Japan Association says it has high hopes that a new generation of spaceports will soon become recognisable parts of our urban landscapes.

Commercial spaceflight could also be a lot closer then you might think, with Virgin Galactic having already signed up some 600 passengers for a 90-minute trip into orbit. A seat on the flight, which the company says could potentially take place as early as 2022, will set you back a mere $250,000.