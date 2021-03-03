Japanese Billionaire Paying For Eight People To Fly To The Moon

yousuckMZ/Twitter

A Japanese billionaire has revealed plans to pay for eight lucky passengers to travel around the moon on one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX flights.

Yusaki Maezawa has opened up applications for ‘people from all kinds of backgrounds’ who would be interested in joining him on the deerMoon mission, which is set to fly in 2023.

The billionaire has generously offered to pay for the entire flight, meaning that all the passengers will travel for free.

However, Maezawa set out two criteria for anyone who wants to join him on the six-day trip around the moon on a video posted to his YouTube.

‘Whatever activity you are into, by going to space, I hope that you can push its envelope, to help other people and the greater society in some way. I want someone with that kind of potential to take part,’ he said.

‘Are you satisfied with what you’re doing right now? By going to space could you do something that’s even better, even bigger? If that sounds like you, please join me.’

Secondly, Maezawa added, ‘you have to be willing and able to support other crew members who share similar aspirations.’

The billionaire first announced plans to bring a group of ‘artists’ on the flight, which he purchased back in 2018 for an undisclosed fee. However, Maezawa has since decided that the term ‘artist’ is ambiguous, and can include anyone who could consider themselves one in any way.

Musk himself also appeared in the promotional video for dearMoon applications, noting that this particular mission will be the ‘first private spaceflight, first commercial spaceflight with humans beyond Earth orbit.’

‘So, this has never occurred before, and we’re going to go past the moon, so it will actually end up being further,’ he added.

‘This mission we expect people will go further than any human has ever gone from planet Earth. So, I think this will be very exciting for people to tune in and watch this, and enjoy the flight vicariously.’

Anyone who fancies their chances at being selected for the once in a lifetime trip needs to get an application in before pre-registration ends on March 14.

After that, an initial screening of applications will take place by March 21, before an assignment, an online interview and a final interview and medical check up expected to take place in late May 2021.

You can find more information on applications here.