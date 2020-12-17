Japanese Designers Are Selling Custom 3D Face Masks Of Real Faces For Up To £700 Viral Press

A mask shop in Japan creates bizarre, creepy hyper-realistic face masks designed from real people’s images.

More than ever before, people wear masks in everyday live. Some opt for the bog-standard ones, others may buy softer, darker-coloured masks, or you can even get special variations with movie logos and other patterns.

However, Tokyo-based company Kamenya Omoto is the merchant of an uncanny, slightly terrifying breed of mask. They look incredibly real.

Check out a clip of the masks below:

The company purchases people’s faces for 40,000 yen (£285) to copy and turn into a mask. Soon after, their team of talented graphic designers take the photos and 3D data of the chosen face and get to work creating the mask. The process is done by hand, and it takes several hours.

The endeavour has been dubbed ‘That Face’. For those who are interested in selling their face for the good of masks, applicants from Tokyo who are at least 20 years old are permitted.

If their face happens to become a must-have mask, the original owner of the face will receive a portion of the profit – however, they’re never allowed to disclose their identities. ‘Nobody cared who I was until I put on the mask.’

Since the project was announced, Kamenya Omoto says it’s been overwhelmed by the number of people interested in selling their faces. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not being selective.

In a statement, the company said: ‘We will buy and sell your faces. A science-fiction story has now become reality. No one yet knows what will happen to a world full of the same faces as you.’

Those interesting in purchasing a mask can pre-order one with the shopkeeper’s face for 98,000 yen (£700), with many more options on the horizon. The shop also sells handmade masks you’d see in theatre, festivals or rituals, if you’d rather not wear another human’s face.