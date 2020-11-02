Japanese Fashion Designer Creates One Of A Kind Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini collaboration Lamborghini

Designers collaborating with sports cars is not a unique concept, but the unlikely pairing of Lamborghini and Yohji Yamamoto has had an incredible result.

Yohji Yamamoto is known for his punk sensibilities in the fashion world, while Lamborghini typically represents the pinnacle of driving experiences.

Advert 10

Therefore, when the Aventador S was set to be dressed by Yohji Yamamoto, to coincide with their 2020 fall collection, many were not sure what to expect. The result is a stunning vehicle that also comes with some desirable apparel.

Lambo x fall 2020 Lamborghini

The vehicle is splattered in red alongside text fonts which are typical of Yamamoto. Alongside these colours are stiped motifs and dots, all of which add to the style of a vehicle that looks unconventional and fresh at the same time.

The inside of the vehicle follows a similar aesthetic with a range of fonts being printed in the inside of the car which gives the comfortable interior an edge.

Advert 10

lambo art interior Lamborghini

In a press release for the vehicle, the designer outlined the inspiration for the collaboration as well as the influences which led to the end product.

Yamamoto explained that Lamborghini vehicles are ‘more instantly recognizable than any other car manufacturer – just one glance is enough’ before adding that the collaboration set out to highlight ‘the uniqueness, the timelessness, and the abundant passion’ that is an integral part of both companies.

Alongside the release of this vehicle, there will be a mod coat, bomber jacket, and hoodie which pair with the car. On top of the apparel and focus on visuals, the Aventador S will still pack its usual punch.

Advert 10

lambo collab for new car and apparel Lamborghini

The car is still fitted with a 6.5-litre V12 that gives it 730bhp and 690Nm of torque. This means that the sports car can hit 217 mph at top speed, but in this instance, it will look better than ever doing it.

This collaboration looks perfect for someone who enjoys contemporary fashion as well as a vehicle with plenty of speed and power.