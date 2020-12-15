unilad
Japanese LEGO Master Reimagines Hokusai’s The Great Wave Off Kanagawa

by : Hannah Smith on : 15 Dec 2020 10:22
A Japanese LEGO Master is making waves with his latest masterpiece, by recreating the famous Hokusai wave painting.

Jumpei Mitsui debuted his 3D creation on Twitter over the weekend, ahead of the model joining the permanent collection at the Hankyu Brick Museum in Osaka.

Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’ painting is perhaps the most famous Japanese work of art, with impressions and recreations of the print displayed in museums all over the world. Now, Mitsui has added his own LEGO version of the giant wave to the mix, offering viewers a new 3D interpretation of the iconic image.

In a tweet, Mitsui explained:

I had an image in my head for the theme I wanted to make for many years, but this time I was finally able to realise it. Since it is three-dimensional, it is a work that can be enjoyed from various angles.

The LEGO model features all the classic points of Hokusai’s Great Wave – only this time in brick form – including the blue sea and white crest, as well as the oncoming wooden rowboats and Mount Fuji in the background.

The new LEGO model comes a few months after the legendary brick company announced a new collection of Japanese-inspired LEGO art called ‘LEGO TSUGI’, named after the traditional Japanese practice of repairing broken objects with a gold lacquer, known as ‘Kintsugi’.

LEGO Agency Head of Creative, Primus Nair, said of the project:

It reminded us about how there is beauty in broken things and tried to capture the sense of this using LEGO bricks,

It’s a small example of the amazing play possibilities of the brand.

