Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Sues US Government Over Nasa Contract And Elon Musk Fight

PA Images

Blue Origin is suing the US government over claims that it unfairly awarded a $2.9 billion contract to build a new lunar landing craft to SpaceX.

The filing, revealed today, August 16, marks the latest escalation in a growing war between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s rival spaceflight companies, and could reportedly lead to delays in NASA’s plans to return to the moon by 2024.

PA Images

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Friday with the US Court of Federal Claims, Blue Origin says that the tender process involved ‘unlawful and improper evaluation of proposals’ and should be re-run.

Per Reuters, Blue Origin claimed that the issues raised in the lawsuit ‘must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America’.

Over the past few months Blue Origin has repeatedly attempted to win back the contract, which was awarded to SpaceX in April, with Jeff Bezos last month writing to NASA to offer to waive payments of up to $2 billion if the agency awarded the contract to Blue Origin.

In spite of the repeated and increasingly desperate protestations from Blue Origin, NASA has said it has no plans to reassess the contract process, with the US government’s oversight body, the Government Accountability Office, also agreeing with NASA’s decision to award the contract to SpaceX.

While SpaceX have yet to officially respond to the filing, Musk himself has been trading jabs with Bezos, tweeting last week ‘if lobbying and lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto rn’.

The SpaceX founder previously responded to a 50-page protest filed by Blue Origin that accused NASA of ‘moving the goalposts’ by tweeting Blue Origin ‘can’t get it up (to orbit) lol’.

