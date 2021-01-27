Jeff Bezos Demands $1.7 Million From Girlfriend's Brother After He Sued For Defamation PA Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is demanding his girlfriend’s brother pays $1.7 million to cover the legal fees he accrued fighting a defamation case.

Bezos and his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, were the subjects of a lawsuit brought by Lauren Sanchez’s brother, Michael Sanchez, who said they had defamed him by telling members of the press that Michael had leaked nude pictures of Bezos to the National Enquirer.

The case was thrown out because Sanchez’s only evidence was that he had heard that from journalists.

Despite the Amazon founder being one of the richest people on the planet, the businessman is still taking the time to sue his girlfriend’s brother for $1.7 million. The action argues that Bezos and de Becker are entitled to recoup attorney fees after Sanchez’s claims were dismissed.

In January 2o19, the National Enquirer published a story that revealed an affair between Bezos and his current girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. The report included explicit images and messages between the pair, who were both married to other people at the time. After this story broke, de Becker told The Daily Beast that Michael was ‘among the people we’ve been speaking with and looking at’ in connection to the leak.

On the back of this statement, Sanchez attempted to sue for defamation as there was no evidence of him leaking the content. However, this case was thrown out by Judge John P. Doyle, who claimed that the evidence provided by Sanchez was ‘inadmissible hearsay’ rather than substantial material that suggested de Becker or Bezos had defamed him.

The case was thrown out as part of the Anti-SLAPP law, which is intended to protect against frivolous lawsuits, which means Bezos and de Becker can now countersue.

While many would expect one of the richest people to leave the case after it was ruled out, it seems Bezos is keen to sort the matter out on his terms.

Business Insider found that the motion, which is signed by Bezos’s attorney, Edward Takashima, noted:

These fees and costs are reasonable and the amount of work performed was commensurate with that necessary to defend vigorously against Plaintiff’s abusive and constantly shifting case. Consequently, Defendants’ fee request should be granted in full.

Sanchez’s attorney, Tom Warren, has already responded to the claim by stating that it asks for too much money from his client.

The money probably won’t mean too much to the billionaire, and this may be a personal issue. Equally, Bezos may just be recouping the money he lost. Either way, these cases are sure to make an awkward Sanchez family get together in the future.

