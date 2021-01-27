unilad
Advert

Jeff Bezos Demands $1.7 Million From Girlfriend’s Brother After He Sued For Defamation

by : Daniel Richardson on : 27 Jan 2021 15:55
Jeff Bezos Demands $1.7 Million From Girlfriend's Brother After He Sued For DefamationJeff Bezos Demands $1.7 Million From Girlfriend's Brother After He Sued For DefamationPA Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is demanding his girlfriend’s brother pays $1.7 million to cover the legal fees he accrued fighting a defamation case.

Bezos and his security consultant, Gavin de Becker, were the subjects of a lawsuit brought by Lauren Sanchez’s brother, Michael Sanchez, who said they had defamed him by telling members of the press that Michael had leaked nude pictures of Bezos to the National Enquirer.

Advert

The case was thrown out because Sanchez’s only evidence was that he had heard that from journalists.

Despite the Amazon founder being one of the richest people on the planet, the businessman is still taking the time to sue his girlfriend’s brother for $1.7 million. The action argues that Bezos and de Becker are entitled to recoup attorney fees after Sanchez’s claims were dismissed.

BezosBezosPA

In January 2o19, the National Enquirer published a story that revealed an affair between Bezos and his current girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. The report included explicit images and messages between the pair, who were both married to other people at the time. After this story broke, de Becker told The Daily Beast that Michael was ‘among the people we’ve been speaking with and looking at’ in connection to the leak.

Advert

On the back of this statement, Sanchez attempted to sue for defamation as there was no evidence of him leaking the content. However, this case was thrown out by Judge John P. Doyle, who claimed that the evidence provided by Sanchez was ‘inadmissible hearsay’ rather than substantial material that suggested de Becker or Bezos had defamed him.

The case was thrown out as part of the Anti-SLAPP law, which is intended to protect against frivolous lawsuits, which means Bezos and de Becker can now countersue.

PA

While many would expect one of the richest people to leave the case after it was ruled out, it seems Bezos is keen to sort the matter out on his terms.

Advert

Business Insider found that the motion, which is signed by Bezos’s attorney, Edward Takashima, noted:

These fees and costs are reasonable and the amount of work performed was commensurate with that necessary to defend vigorously against Plaintiff’s abusive and constantly shifting case. Consequently, Defendants’ fee request should be granted in full.

Sanchez’s attorney, Tom Warren, has already responded to the claim by stating that it asks for too much money from his client.

The money probably won’t mean too much to the billionaire, and this may be a personal issue. Equally, Bezos may just be recouping the money he lost. Either way, these cases are sure to make an awkward Sanchez family get together in the future.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida
News

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida

Proud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian Lawmakers
News

Proud Boys Unanimously Voted As White Supremacist Terrorist Group By Canadian Lawmakers

Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner
Celebrity

Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter
News

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Celebrity, Jeff Bezos, Legal, Now, Tech

 