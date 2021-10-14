Jeff Bezos Makes Things Awkward As William Shatner Gives Emotional Space Return Speech

Alamy/Blue Origin

After Star Trek actor William Shatner officially became the oldest man to travel to space, and tried find the words to sum up his emotional reaction, Jeff Bezos awkwardly cut it short.

The 90-year-old went to space in Bezos‘s New Shepard rocket, marking the second crewed flight for the Amazon founder’s Blue Origin team. The first trip occurred in July and saw Bezos and his brother blast themselves to the edge of space.

Advert 10

However, Bezos stole the limelight from Shatner, by interrupting his speech to spray champagne over the crowd upon landing back down in Texas.

Alamy

Touching down back on Earth, Bezos opened up the capsule to check in on the crew, The Independent reports.

Shatner, who beat the previous record for oldest man in space set by 77-year-old NASA astronaut John Glenn, said the trip, which had been a lifelong dream, had been ‘fun’.

Advert 10

The actor, who is known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, told Bezos ‘everybody in the world needs to do this’, calling the experience, ‘unbelievable’.

He said:

What you have given me is the most profound experience. I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened. I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can retain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it.

Advert 10

However, Bezos, having already experienced the trip, appeared to be more preoccupied with the champagne than Shatner’s review of it.

He proceed to pop the cork off a bottle, cutting the actor off, and started spraying it all over people standing nearby.

The clip, posted to Twitter, received an angered response from viewers, who saw the interruption as extremely rude and ‘cringe-worthy’.

Advert 10

Users took to the Tweet to call out Bezos’s behaviour, with some calling it ‘Totally disrespectful’.

Another wrote:

Shatner learned about the fragility of life that day… and we learned about the fragility of someone’s ego.

A third commented: ‘I thought I was tripping when I saw it. Billionaire behaviour I guess.’

Advert 10

Despite Shatner’s ‘profound words’, Bezos’s reaction was outed as being ‘quite staggering and really awkward’.

On his trip to space, the 90-year-old was joined by Blue Origin vice president Audrey Powers, co-founder of Planet, Chris Boshuizen, and executive of Dassault Systèmes, Glen de Vries.