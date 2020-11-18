‘Jetman’ Vincent Reffet Dies In Dubai Training Accident
Vincent Reffet, the French aerial stuntman known as ‘Jetman’, has died in a training accident aged 36.
Reffet was killed while training in the Dubai desert on Tuesday. No further information has been released about the circumstances of his death, and an investigation is underway.
Reffet was part of a team known as ‘The Jetmen‘, who worked alongside Jetman Dubai to develop human flight technology in the Gulf peninsula. He was well known for his performance stunts under the brand XDubai, which often involved jetpacks and wingsuits.
Wearing the four-engine carbon fibre wingsuit, Reffet was able to reach speeds of more than 248mph (400km/h), and earlier this year soared to a record 1,800 metres above sea level.
In 2015, Reffet famously flew alongside an Airbus A380 jetliner over Dubai, and has also performed a tandem base jump off the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which is also located in the city.
Reffet said of the experience:
It’s the sensation of freedom. Already, you know, when I am skydiving, I have like this feeling of freedom like I can pretty much go where I want, but always going down.
[But] with this machine I can fly like a bird.
Dubai police did not immediately confirm reports of the incident, but Jetman Dubai has released a statement confirming Reffet’s death.
The company said:
Vince was a talented athlete, and a much-loved and respected member of our team.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him.
Rest in peace, Vincent.
